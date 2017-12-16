ICG Longbow Snr Sec UK Prop Dt Inv Ltd Plans Dividend of GBX 1.50 (LBOW)

ICG Longbow Snr Sec UK Prop Dt Inv Ltd (LON:LBOW) declared a dividend on Friday, December 8th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 21st will be given a dividend of GBX 1.50 ($0.02) per share on Friday, January 19th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 21st. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Shares of ICG Longbow Snr Sec UK Prop Dt Inv (LON LBOW) traded down GBX 0.38 ($0.01) during midday trading on Friday, reaching GBX 102 ($1.37). 66,361 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 36,234. ICG Longbow Snr Sec UK Prop Dt Inv has a 12-month low of GBX 100.75 ($1.36) and a 12-month high of GBX 106.25 ($1.43).

In other ICG Longbow Snr Sec UK Prop Dt Inv news, insider John (Jack) Perry CBE acquired 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 102 ($1.37) per share, with a total value of £15,300 ($20,592.19).

ICG-Longbow Senior Secured UK Property Debt Investments Limited is a closed-ended investment company. The Company’s investment objective is to construct a portfolio of quality, defensive, senior debt investments secured by first ranking fixed charges against the United Kingdom commercial property investments, providing target dividends of circa 6% per annum on the initial public offer (IPO) issue price, paid quarterly, with an underlying target portfolio internal rate of return (IRR) of 8% per annum.

