Iberiabank Corp Boosts Holdings in Southern Company (The) (SO)

Iberiabank Corp boosted its stake in Southern Company (The) (NYSE:SO) by 6.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 151,315 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,232 shares during the quarter. Southern comprises about 1.2% of Iberiabank Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Iberiabank Corp’s holdings in Southern were worth $7,437,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of SO. AlphaMark Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Southern by 0.6% during the second quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 2,363 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. South Texas Money Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Southern by 0.3% during the second quarter. South Texas Money Management Ltd. now owns 7,084 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $339,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. WMS Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Southern by 0.6% during the second quarter. WMS Partners LLC now owns 4,387 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $210,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Southern by 0.4% during the first quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,990 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $398,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sfmg LLC grew its holdings in shares of Southern by 0.5% during the second quarter. Sfmg LLC now owns 6,435 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $308,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.78% of the company’s stock.

SO has been the topic of several analyst reports. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Southern from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Southern from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. KeyCorp restated a “hold” rating on shares of Southern in a report on Friday, September 1st. Mizuho upgraded shares of Southern from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. Finally, Jefferies Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price target (up from $55.00) on shares of Southern in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.92.

Shares of Southern Company ( SO ) traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $51.31. 9,391,314 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,176,924. The company has a market capitalization of $51,706.92, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. Southern Company has a twelve month low of $46.71 and a twelve month high of $53.51.

Southern (NYSE:SO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $6.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.16 billion. Southern had a net margin of 2.59% and a return on equity of 10.81%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.27 earnings per share. analysts expect that Southern Company will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 20th were given a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.52%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 17th. Southern’s dividend payout ratio is 414.29%.

In other Southern news, insider Ann P. Daiss sold 5,000 shares of Southern stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.28, for a total value of $261,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $386,558.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO William P. Bowers sold 85,151 shares of Southern stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $4,257,550.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 213,813 shares of company stock worth $11,029,988. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

The Southern Company (Southern Company) is a holding company. The Company owns all of the stock of the traditional electric operating companies and the parent entities of Southern Power Company (Southern Power) and Southern Company Gas, and owns other direct and indirect subsidiaries. The Company’s segments include Gas distribution operations, Gas marketing services, Wholesale gas services, Gas midstream operations and All other.

