Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc. (HY) Insider Frank F. Taplin Sells 1,178 Shares

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc. (NYSE:HY) insider Frank F. Taplin sold 1,178 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.40, for a total value of $99,423.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc. (NYSE:HY) traded up $0.58 on Friday, hitting $82.93. The stock had a trading volume of 107,986 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,385. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,355.65, a P/E ratio of 23.33 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.64. Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc. has a 1 year low of $53.50 and a 1 year high of $93.90.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st were issued a $0.3025 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $1.21 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.46%. Hyster-Yale Materials Handling’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.59%.

HY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Seaport Global Securities downgraded Hyster-Yale Materials Handling from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Sidoti restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling in a research report on Friday, October 13th. ValuEngine upgraded Hyster-Yale Materials Handling from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hyster-Yale Materials Handling from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Hyster-Yale Materials Handling presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.00.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HY. Federated Investors Inc. PA increased its holdings in shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling by 2,279,500.0% in the second quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 68,388 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,805,000 after buying an additional 68,385 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling by 62.8% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 117,901 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,282,000 after buying an additional 45,467 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling by 5.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 634,959 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,805,000 after buying an additional 33,777 shares during the period. Argent Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling in the second quarter worth about $2,359,000. Finally, Curbstone Financial Management Corp increased its holdings in shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling by 100.0% in the third quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp now owns 61,940 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,735,000 after buying an additional 30,970 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.96% of the company’s stock.

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling Company Profile

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc is a lift truck manufacturer. The Company designs, engineers, manufactures, sells and services a line of lift trucks, attachments and aftermarket parts marketed globally under the Hyster and Yale brand names, mainly to independent Hyster and Yale retail dealerships.

