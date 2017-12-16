Huntsman (HUN) Downgraded by ValuEngine to Buy

ValuEngine cut shares of Huntsman (NYSE:HUN) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Friday morning.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on HUN. Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a hold rating and set a $36.00 price objective on shares of Huntsman in a report on Monday, December 4th. J P Morgan Chase & Co began coverage on Huntsman in a report on Wednesday. They set an overweight rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. UBS upped their price objective on Huntsman from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, October 30th. Nomura upped their price objective on Huntsman to $40.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, October 30th. Finally, Alembic Global Advisors reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Huntsman in a report on Monday, November 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Huntsman has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $33.00.

Huntsman (NYSE:HUN) traded up $0.76 during trading on Friday, hitting $31.70. The stock had a trading volume of 2,981,696 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,573,341. Huntsman has a twelve month low of $18.93 and a twelve month high of $32.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $7,425.85, a PE ratio of 12.95, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 2.85.

Huntsman (NYSE:HUN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.17. Huntsman had a return on equity of 30.64% and a net margin of 5.37%. The firm had revenue of $2.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.99 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.38 earnings per share. Huntsman’s quarterly revenue was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts expect that Huntsman will post 2.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be issued a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. Huntsman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.47%.

In other Huntsman news, VP J Kimo Esplin sold 240,793 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.99, for a total value of $7,462,175.07. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 528,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,390,270.11. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Anthony P. Hankins sold 80,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.88, for a total value of $2,550,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 442,615 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,110,566.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 23,061,783 shares of company stock worth $512,316,794 in the last three months. 19.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Huntsman by 0.4% during the second quarter. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. now owns 5,385 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $139,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Huntsman by 0.7% during the second quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 8,979 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $234,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Huntsman by 0.7% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 28,889 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $746,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Acrospire Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Huntsman by 2.5% during the second quarter. Acrospire Investment Management LLC now owns 8,208 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $212,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board boosted its stake in shares of Huntsman by 1.3% during the second quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 40,029 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,034,000 after acquiring an additional 510 shares during the last quarter. 75.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Huntsman Company Profile

Huntsman Corporation is a manufacturer of differentiated organic chemical products and of inorganic chemical products. The Company operates all of its businesses through its subsidiary, Huntsman International LLC (Huntsman International). The Company operates through five segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, Advanced Materials, Textile Effects, and Pigments and Additives.

