HubSpot, Inc. (HUBS) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.07 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS) will announce earnings of $0.07 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have issued estimates for HubSpot’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.08 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.05. HubSpot posted earnings per share of ($0.13) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 153.8%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that HubSpot will report full year earnings of $0.19 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.06 to $0.21. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $0.39 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.19 to $0.61. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for HubSpot.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The software maker reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $97.73 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $96.50 million. HubSpot had a negative net margin of 12.16% and a negative return on equity of 21.93%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 38.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.05) EPS.

Several analysts have commented on HUBS shares. BidaskClub upgraded shares of HubSpot from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, September 2nd. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of HubSpot in a report on Friday, September 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $90.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price on shares of HubSpot in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of HubSpot from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 25th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of HubSpot from $88.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $84.82.

In related news, insider Hunter Madeley sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.15, for a total value of $87,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 61,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,396,850.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO John Kinzer sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.75, for a total transaction of $787,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 85,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,768,326.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 72,000 shares of company stock valued at $5,801,530 over the last three months. 12.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HUBS. ETF Managers Group LLC bought a new position in shares of HubSpot in the second quarter valued at $110,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of HubSpot by 136.9% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,720 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 994 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of HubSpot by 41.3% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 2,157 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $142,000 after buying an additional 631 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its stake in shares of HubSpot by 18.5% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,955 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $194,000 after buying an additional 462 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ETRADE Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of HubSpot in the third quarter valued at $203,000. 93.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of HubSpot (NYSE HUBS) traded up $3.35 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $90.85. 944,776 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 645,545. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 3.55 and a current ratio of 3.55. HubSpot has a 52-week low of $44.90 and a 52-week high of $91.40.

About HubSpot

HubSpot, Inc (HubSpot) provides a cloud-based marketing and sales software platform. The Company’s software platform features integrated applications to help businesses attract visitors to their Websites, convert visitors into leads, close leads into customers and delight customers so that they become promoters of those businesses.

