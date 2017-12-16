Howard S. Frank Buys 20,000 Shares of St. Joe Co (JOE) Stock

St. Joe Co (NYSE:JOE) Director Howard S. Frank bought 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $18.98 per share, for a total transaction of $379,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $379,600. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

St. Joe Co (NYSE:JOE) opened at $18.50 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1,216.99, a PE ratio of 55.61 and a beta of 0.91. St. Joe Co has a 52-week low of $16.30 and a 52-week high of $21.05.

St. Joe (NYSE:JOE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $33.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.80 million. St. Joe had a net margin of 24.82% and a return on equity of 3.71%.

St. Joe announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, September 21st that permits the company to repurchase $66.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to purchase up to 5.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of St. Joe from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in JOE. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in shares of St. Joe in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $184,654,000. Fairholme Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of St. Joe by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Fairholme Capital Management LLC now owns 27,002,485 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $508,997,000 after acquiring an additional 1,517,928 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of St. Joe by 116.0% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 774,961 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,919,000 after acquiring an additional 416,198 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of St. Joe by 21.1% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,131,376 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $21,328,000 after acquiring an additional 197,196 shares during the period. Finally, Brandes Investment Partners LP raised its position in shares of St. Joe by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 2,034,434 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,153,000 after acquiring an additional 175,221 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.69% of the company’s stock.

St. Joe Company Profile

The St. Joe Company is a real estate development, asset management and operating company. The Company operates through five segments: residential real estate; commercial real estate; resorts and leisure; leasing operations, and forestry. Its residential real estate segment plans and develops primary residential and resort residential communities of various sizes on its existing land.

