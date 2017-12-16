Home Depot, Inc. (The) (HD) Position Held by Navellier & Associates Inc

Navellier & Associates Inc continued to hold its position in shares of Home Depot, Inc. (The) (NYSE:HD) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,754 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock at the end of the second quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $269,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of Home Depot by 3.0% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 73,631 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $11,295,000 after buying an additional 2,133 shares in the last quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. grew its position in shares of Home Depot by 0.3% during the second quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 8,387 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,287,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of Home Depot by 12.2% during the second quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 19,718 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,001,000 after buying an additional 2,139 shares in the last quarter. BP PLC grew its position in shares of Home Depot by 16.2% during the second quarter. BP PLC now owns 179,000 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $27,459,000 after buying an additional 25,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Karp Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of Home Depot during the first quarter worth about $99,739,000. 70.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Home Depot news, EVP Matt Carey sold 41,396 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.03, for a total value of $7,576,709.88. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 29,559 shares in the company, valued at $5,410,183.77. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Home Depot, Inc. ( NYSE HD ) opened at $182.58 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.54. Home Depot, Inc. has a 52 week low of $133.05 and a 52 week high of $186.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $212,682.14, a P/E ratio of 25.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.11.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 14th. The home improvement retailer reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.03. Home Depot had a return on equity of 238.88% and a net margin of 8.66%. The company had revenue of $25.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.53 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.60 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts expect that Home Depot, Inc. will post 7.37 EPS for the current year.

Home Depot announced that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Wednesday, December 6th that authorizes the company to buyback $15.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the home improvement retailer to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 30th were paid a $0.89 dividend. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 29th. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.44%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on HD shares. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on Home Depot to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Argus boosted their price objective on Home Depot from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Home Depot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 8th. Oppenheimer set a $178.00 price target on Home Depot and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Finally, SunTrust Banks upped their price target on Home Depot to $167.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $183.28.

About Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc (The Home Depot) is a home improvement retailer. The Company sells an assortment of building materials, home improvement products, and lawn and garden products, and provides various services. The Home Depot stores serves three primary customer groups: do-it-yourself (DIY) customers, do-it-for-me (DIFM) customers and professional customers.

