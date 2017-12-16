Home Depot (HD) Research Coverage Started at Guggenheim

Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Home Depot (NYSE:HD) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $200.00 target price on the home improvement retailer’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on HD. Moffett Nathanson assumed coverage on Home Depot in a research note on Monday, December 4th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley set a $185.00 price target on Home Depot and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Home Depot from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Oppenheimer reissued a buy rating on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a hold rating on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $183.28.

Shares of Home Depot (HD) opened at $182.58 on Wednesday. Home Depot has a 52 week low of $133.05 and a 52 week high of $186.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $212,682.14, a P/E ratio of 25.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.11.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The home improvement retailer reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.81 by $0.03. Home Depot had a return on equity of 238.88% and a net margin of 8.66%. The firm had revenue of $25.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.60 EPS. Home Depot’s revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts forecast that Home Depot will post 7.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Home Depot announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, December 6th that authorizes the company to repurchase $15.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the home improvement retailer to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 30th were issued a $0.89 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.95%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.44%.

In related news, EVP Matt Carey sold 41,396 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.03, for a total value of $7,576,709.88. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,559 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,410,183.77. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Home Depot by 16.4% during the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 717 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Burt Wealth Advisors lifted its position in shares of Home Depot by 83.5% during the third quarter. Burt Wealth Advisors now owns 870 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its position in shares of Home Depot by 63.4% during the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 876 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Empire Life Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of Home Depot by 233.4% during the third quarter. Empire Life Investments Inc. now owns 957 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $157,000 after purchasing an additional 670 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services lifted its position in shares of Home Depot by 38.3% during the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,084 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $166,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.37% of the company’s stock.

Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc (The Home Depot) is a home improvement retailer. The Company sells an assortment of building materials, home improvement products, and lawn and garden products, and provides various services. The Home Depot stores serves three primary customer groups: do-it-yourself (DIY) customers, do-it-for-me (DIFM) customers and professional customers.

