Hologic (HOLX) Receiving Positive Media Coverage, Accern Reports

News stories about Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) have trended positive recently, according to Accern Sentiment. The research group identifies positive and negative media coverage by reviewing more than 20 million news and blog sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Hologic earned a news impact score of 0.28 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned media stories about the medical equipment provider an impact score of 46.2353959334859 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the near future.

These are some of the media stories that may have effected Accern Sentiment Analysis’s scoring:

Get Hologic alerts:

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Hologic from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 price target (down previously from $48.00) on shares of Hologic in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Hologic in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Hologic from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Finally, Jefferies Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $44.00 price target (down previously from $49.00) on shares of Hologic in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.86.

Shares of Hologic ( HOLX ) traded up $0.57 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $43.53. 3,542,596 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,006,689. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The company has a market capitalization of $11,843.37, a P/E ratio of 21.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.95. Hologic has a twelve month low of $35.76 and a twelve month high of $46.80.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.01. Hologic had a net margin of 24.70% and a return on equity of 21.69%. The business had revenue of $802.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $792.54 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.52 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts predict that Hologic will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Karleen Marie Oberton sold 1,023 shares of Hologic stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.84, for a total transaction of $40,756.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Lawrence M. Levy sold 9,596 shares of Hologic stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.81, for a total transaction of $353,228.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 28,833 shares of company stock valued at $1,107,270 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This article was originally published by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this article on another site, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of U.S. and international trademark & copyright law. The legal version of this article can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/12/16/hologic-holx-receiving-positive-media-coverage-accern-reports.html.

Hologic Company Profile

Hologic, Inc is a developer, manufacturer and supplier of diagnostics products, medical imaging systems and surgical products with an emphasis on women’s health. The Company operates through four segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, GYN Surgical and Skeletal Health. The diagnostics products include Aptima family of assays, ThinPrep system, the Rapid Fetal Fibronectin Test and Procleix blood screening assays.

Receive News & Ratings for Hologic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hologic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.