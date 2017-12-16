Hochschild Mining (HOC) Downgraded by Numis Securities to Hold

Numis Securities cut shares of Hochschild Mining (LON:HOC) to a hold rating in a research note released on Friday morning. Numis Securities currently has GBX 230 ($3.10) price target on the stock, down from their prior price target of GBX 250 ($3.36).

A number of other brokerages have also commented on HOC. J P Morgan Chase & Co reissued an underweight rating and set a GBX 235 ($3.16) price objective on shares of Hochschild Mining in a report on Friday, November 10th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Hochschild Mining to an outperform rating and raised their target price for the company from GBX 260 ($3.50) to GBX 270 ($3.63) in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on Hochschild Mining from GBX 285 ($3.84) to GBX 235 ($3.16) and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 255.83 ($3.44).

Hochschild Mining (LON:HOC) traded up GBX 0.50 ($0.01) on Friday, hitting GBX 228.40 ($3.07). The stock had a trading volume of 6,537,384 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,280,000. Hochschild Mining has a 52 week low of GBX 186.60 ($2.51) and a 52 week high of GBX 337.60 ($4.54).

Hochschild Mining plc is engaged in mining, processing and sale of silver and gold. It has approximately three operating mines (Arcata, Pallancata and Inmaculada) located in southern Peru and approximately one operating mine (San Jose) located in Argentina. Its segments include Arcata, Pallancata, San Jose, Inmaculada, Exploration and Other.

