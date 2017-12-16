Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (HRC) SVP Paul Sherwood Johnson Sells 1,000 Shares

Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRC) SVP Paul Sherwood Johnson sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.99, for a total transaction of $82,990.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $88,467.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (HRC) traded up $1.41 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $83.25. 898,856 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 344,269. Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $54.80 and a 52 week high of $85.25. The firm has a market cap of $5,386.79, a PE ratio of 21.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55.

Hill-Rom (NYSE:HRC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 3rd. The medical technology company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $738.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $731.10 million. Hill-Rom had a net margin of 4.87% and a return on equity of 20.27%. The business’s revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.18 EPS. research analysts forecast that Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. will post 4.26 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. Hill-Rom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.18%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hill-Rom from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $92.00 price objective on shares of Hill-Rom in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. ValuEngine cut shares of Hill-Rom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. KeyCorp restated a “buy” rating and issued a $82.00 price objective on shares of Hill-Rom in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, Bank of America restated a “hold” rating on shares of Hill-Rom in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Hill-Rom currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.57.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Hill-Rom by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,226,138 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $416,053,000 after purchasing an additional 159,074 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Hill-Rom by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,681,107 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $133,831,000 after purchasing an additional 43,645 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Hill-Rom by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,288,471 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $95,348,000 after purchasing an additional 52,863 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Hill-Rom by 298.1% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,133,900 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $83,908,000 after purchasing an additional 849,050 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Koch Industries Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Hill-Rom during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,007,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.35% of the company’s stock.

Hill-Rom Company Profile

Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc is a global medical technology company. The Company operates through four segments: North America Patient Support Systems, International Patient Support Systems, Front Line Care and Surgical Solutions. The Company’s products and services include Patient Support Systems, Front Line Care and Surgical Solutions.

