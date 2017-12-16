Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company (HPE) Shares Bought by Axa

Axa raised its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company (NYSE:HPE) by 235.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,169,981 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 2,925,326 shares during the period. Axa owned approximately 0.26% of Hewlett Packard Enterprise worth $61,340,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HPE. WFG Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 15.3% in the 2nd quarter. WFG Advisors LP now owns 6,043 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 801 shares during the last quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 6,858.7% in the 2nd quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 7,585 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 7,476 shares during the last quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 3.2% in the second quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 6,457 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Harfst & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 42.5% in the second quarter. Harfst & Associates Inc. now owns 7,667 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $127,000 after buying an additional 2,287 shares during the period. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 13.2% in the second quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 8,300 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $137,000 after buying an additional 966 shares during the period. 83.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Hewlett Packard Enterprise alerts:

Shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company (NYSE HPE) opened at $14.41 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a market cap of $22,712.80, a P/E ratio of 10.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 2.48. Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company has a fifty-two week low of $12.81 and a fifty-two week high of $24.88.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The technology company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $7.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.78 billion. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a net margin of 0.93% and a return on equity of 7.70%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.61 earnings per share. analysts anticipate that Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company will post 1.19 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.075 per share. This is a boost from Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 12th. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 142.86%.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise announced that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Wednesday, October 18th that allows the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the technology company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Several research analysts have commented on HPE shares. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. KeyCorp reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a report on Friday, October 20th. UBS cut shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $16.00 to $15.00 in a report on Friday, October 20th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a report on Friday, August 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.04.

In other Hewlett Packard Enterprise news, EVP Alan Richard May sold 7,607 shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.42, for a total value of $109,692.94. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 100,079 shares in the company, valued at $1,443,139.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Kirt P. Karros sold 9,135 shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.33, for a total transaction of $130,904.55. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 4,173 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $59,799.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,730,277 shares of company stock valued at $38,849,235 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This piece of content was reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this piece of content on another website, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of United States & international copyright legislation. The legal version of this piece of content can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/12/16/hewlett-packard-enterprise-company-hpe-shares-bought-by-axa.html.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Profile

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company is a provider of technology solutions. The Company’s segments include: Enterprise Group, Software, Financial Services and Corporate Investments. The Enterprise Group segment provides its customers with the technology infrastructure they need to optimize traditional information technology (IT).

Receive News & Ratings for Hewlett Packard Enterprise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hewlett Packard Enterprise and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.