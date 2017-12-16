Hess (HES) Shares Gap Up to $42.67

Hess Corporation (NYSE:HES)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $41.33, but opened at $42.67. Hess shares last traded at $43.40, with a volume of 8302116 shares.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on HES. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Hess from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Hess from $43.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Hess in a report on Monday. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $38.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets set a $45.00 target price on Hess and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 17th. Finally, Scotiabank set a $50.00 target price on Hess and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Hess has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.87.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 1.84.

Hess (NYSE:HES) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The oil and gas producer reported ($1.07) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.29) by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. Hess had a negative return on equity of 9.30% and a negative net margin of 113.21%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 39.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($1.12) earnings per share. equities analysts expect that Hess Corporation will post -4.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 15th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.30%. Hess’s dividend payout ratio is -4.95%.

In other news, insider Brian D. Truelove sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.53, for a total transaction of $255,180.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Gregory P. Hill sold 7,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.62, for a total value of $330,188.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 11.80% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Hess by 2.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,787,281 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $868,068,000 after buying an additional 449,097 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Hess by 1.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,518,364 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $680,786,000 after buying an additional 198,888 shares during the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Hess by 13.9% during the third quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 9,206,402 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $431,688,000 after buying an additional 1,123,000 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of Hess by 6.3% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 7,027,470 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $308,295,000 after buying an additional 416,608 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors boosted its position in shares of Hess by 1.8% during the second quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 6,811,400 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $298,816,000 after buying an additional 119,241 shares during the last quarter. 89.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Hess Corporation is an exploration and production company. The Company is engaged in exploration, development, production, transportation, purchase and sale of crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGL) and natural gas. The Company’s segments include Exploration and Production, and Bakken Midstream. Its Exploration and Production segment explores for, develops, produces, purchases and sells crude oil, NGLs and natural gas with production operations primarily in the United States, Denmark, Equatorial Guinea, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area (JDA), Malaysia and Norway.

