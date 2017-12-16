Heritage Insurance Holdings Inc (HRTG) Shares Sold by Royce & Associates LP

Royce & Associates LP trimmed its stake in Heritage Insurance Holdings Inc (NYSE:HRTG) by 21.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 498,200 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 132,500 shares during the quarter. Royce & Associates LP owned approximately 2.04% of Heritage Insurance worth $6,581,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Heritage Insurance by 37.0% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 783,112 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $10,000,000 after buying an additional 211,312 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Heritage Insurance by 32.4% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 42,381 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $541,000 after buying an additional 10,374 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in shares of Heritage Insurance by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 52,531 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $684,000 after buying an additional 5,111 shares in the last quarter. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Heritage Insurance by 25.0% during the 2nd quarter. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC now owns 20,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $260,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Heritage Insurance by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 197,271 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,568,000 after buying an additional 2,744 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Heritage Insurance Holdings Inc (HRTG) opened at $17.51 on Friday. Heritage Insurance Holdings Inc has a 52 week low of $8.85 and a 52 week high of $18.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. The company has a market cap of $408.46, a P/E ratio of 1,680.00 and a beta of 1.49.

Heritage Insurance (NYSE:HRTG) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The insurance provider reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.23). Heritage Insurance had a return on equity of 0.31% and a net margin of 0.27%. The firm had revenue of $101.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $99.01 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.37 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts predict that Heritage Insurance Holdings Inc will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 17th were paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 16th. Heritage Insurance’s dividend payout ratio is presently 2,402.40%.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Heritage Insurance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Heritage Insurance from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of Heritage Insurance in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. SunTrust Banks restated a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of Heritage Insurance in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Heritage Insurance from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.50.

Heritage Insurance Profile

Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc (Heritage Insurance) is a property and casualty insurance holding company. The Company provides personal and commercial residential insurance. Through its subsidiary, Heritage Property & Casualty Insurance Company (Heritage P&C), it provides personal residential insurance for single-family homeowners and condominium owners, rental property insurance and commercial residential insurance in the state of Florida and North Carolina.

