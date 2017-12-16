Heartland Financial USA (HTLF) Lowered to “Hold” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub cut shares of Heartland Financial USA (NASDAQ:HTLF) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on HTLF. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a hold rating and set a $51.00 price objective on shares of Heartland Financial USA in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. FBR & Co set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Heartland Financial USA and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, B. Riley set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Heartland Financial USA and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $52.00.

Heartland Financial USA (HTLF) traded up $0.90 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $51.90. 422,030 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 107,338. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market cap of $1,527.40, a PE ratio of 17.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.69. Heartland Financial USA has a 1 year low of $42.10 and a 1 year high of $56.40.

Heartland Financial USA (NASDAQ:HTLF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 30th. The bank reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72. The firm had revenue of $109.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $115.81 million. Heartland Financial USA had a net margin of 18.14% and a return on equity of 9.77%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.81 EPS. equities analysts predict that Heartland Financial USA will post 3 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a None dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 21st. This represents a dividend yield of 0.86%. This is a boost from Heartland Financial USA’s previous None dividend of $0.05. Heartland Financial USA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.92%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in Heartland Financial USA by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,156 shares of the bank’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in Heartland Financial USA by 1,973.1% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,467 shares of the bank’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 2,348 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Heartland Financial USA by 17.6% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,815 shares of the bank’s stock worth $180,000 after buying an additional 572 shares in the last quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. acquired a new stake in Heartland Financial USA during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $183,000. Finally, ETRADE Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Heartland Financial USA during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $216,000. Institutional investors own 47.88% of the company’s stock.

About Heartland Financial USA

Heartland Financial USA, Inc (Heartland) is a diversified financial services company engaged in providing banking, mortgage, private client, investment, treasury management, card services, insurance, and consumer finance services to individuals and businesses. Its segments include community and other banking, and retail mortgage banking.

