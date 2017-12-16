Healthcare Trust Of America (HTA) Upgraded at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Healthcare Trust Of America (NYSE:HTA) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research note released on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Healthcare Trust Of America from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, August 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Healthcare Trust Of America from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. FBR & Co set a $32.00 price target on shares of Healthcare Trust Of America and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. SunTrust Banks set a $36.00 price target on shares of Healthcare Trust Of America and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, Jefferies Group restated a buy rating and set a $34.00 price target on shares of Healthcare Trust Of America in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $34.20.

Healthcare Trust Of America (NYSE:HTA) traded up $0.29 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $31.40. 1,932,843 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 922,643. Healthcare Trust Of America has a one year low of $27.92 and a one year high of $33.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $6,374.00, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.72 and a beta of 0.32.

Healthcare Trust Of America (NYSE:HTA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.34). The business had revenue of $176.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $163.62 million. Healthcare Trust Of America had a net margin of 6.75% and a return on equity of 1.50%. Healthcare Trust Of America’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.40 earnings per share. research analysts predict that Healthcare Trust Of America will post 1.65 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 2nd will be paid a $0.305 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 29th. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.89%. Healthcare Trust Of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 508.35%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Zions Bancorporation purchased a new stake in shares of Healthcare Trust Of America in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $120,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of Healthcare Trust Of America during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $132,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Healthcare Trust Of America by 1,142.9% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,350 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado boosted its position in shares of Healthcare Trust Of America by 44.0% during the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 6,175 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $192,000 after purchasing an additional 1,888 shares during the period. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR purchased a new position in shares of Healthcare Trust Of America during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $207,000. 98.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Healthcare Trust Of America Company Profile

Healthcare Trust of America, Inc is a real estate investment trust. The Company is an owner and operator of medical office buildings (MOBs) in the United States. The Company focuses on owning and operating MOBs that serve healthcare delivery and are located on health system campuses, near university medical centers, or in community core outpatient locations.

