Head-To-Head Survey: YPF Sociedad Anonima (YPF) & Royal Dutch Shell (RDS.B)

YPF Sociedad Anonima (NYSE: YPF) and Royal Dutch Shell (NYSE:RDS.B) are both mid-cap energy companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, valuation, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

28.9% of YPF Sociedad Anonima shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 5.1% of Royal Dutch Shell shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.0% of Royal Dutch Shell shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for YPF Sociedad Anonima and Royal Dutch Shell, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score YPF Sociedad Anonima 0 0 4 0 3.00 Royal Dutch Shell 0 1 0 0 2.00

YPF Sociedad Anonima currently has a consensus price target of $28.00, suggesting a potential upside of 33.33%. Given YPF Sociedad Anonima’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe YPF Sociedad Anonima is more favorable than Royal Dutch Shell.

Profitability

This table compares YPF Sociedad Anonima and Royal Dutch Shell’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets YPF Sociedad Anonima 0.89% 1.71% 0.49% Royal Dutch Shell 3.74% 6.64% 3.13%

Volatility & Risk

YPF Sociedad Anonima has a beta of 2.05, meaning that its share price is 105% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Royal Dutch Shell has a beta of 1.13, meaning that its share price is 13% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

YPF Sociedad Anonima pays an annual dividend of $0.07 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.3%. Royal Dutch Shell pays an annual dividend of $3.76 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.7%. YPF Sociedad Anonima pays out 23.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Royal Dutch Shell pays out 145.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares YPF Sociedad Anonima and Royal Dutch Shell’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio YPF Sociedad Anonima $14.27 billion 0.58 -$1.91 billion $0.30 70.00 Royal Dutch Shell $233.59 billion 1.18 $4.58 billion $2.59 25.58

Royal Dutch Shell has higher revenue and earnings than YPF Sociedad Anonima. Royal Dutch Shell is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than YPF Sociedad Anonima, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Royal Dutch Shell beats YPF Sociedad Anonima on 9 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About YPF Sociedad Anonima

YPF Sociedad Anonima (YPF) is an energy company. The Company is operating a fully integrated oil and gas chain. The Company operates through the segments, including Exploration and Production, Downstream, and Corporate and Other. The Company’s Exploration and Production segment includes exploration and production activities, natural gas and crude oil purchases, sales of natural gas, and to a lesser extent crude oil, to third parties and intersegment sales of crude oil, natural gas and its byproducts. The Company’s Downstream segment is engaged in the refining, transport, purchase of crude oil and natural gas from third parties and intersegment sales, and marketing of crude oil, natural gas, refined products, petrochemicals, electric power generation and natural gas distribution. The Company’s Corporate and Other segment carries out other activities.

About Royal Dutch Shell

The Royal Dutch Shell plc explores for crude oil and natural gas around the world, both in conventional fields and from sources, such as tight rock, shale and coal formations. The Company’s segments include Integrated Gas, Upstream, Downstream and Corporate. The Integrated Gas segment is engaged in the liquefaction and transportation of gas and the conversion of natural gas to liquids to provide fuels and other products, as well as projects with an integrated activity, ranging from producing to commercializing gas. The Upstream segment includes the operations of Upstream, which is engaged in the exploration for and extraction of crude oil, natural gas and natural gas liquids, and the marketing and transportation of oil and gas, and Oil Sands, which is engaged in the extraction of bitumen from mined oil sands and conversion into synthetic crude oil. The Downstream segment is engaged in oil products and chemicals manufacturing, and marketing activities.

