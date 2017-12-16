Head-To-Head Survey: Inland Real Estate (IRC) vs. Realty Income (O)

Inland Real Estate (NYSE: IRC) and Realty Income (NYSE:O) are both financials companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, valuation, earnings, dividends and profitability.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

70.0% of Realty Income shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.3% of Realty Income shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Inland Real Estate and Realty Income’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Inland Real Estate N/A N/A N/A $0.10 106.10 Realty Income $1.10 billion 14.66 $315.57 million $1.22 47.05

Realty Income has higher revenue and earnings than Inland Real Estate. Realty Income is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Inland Real Estate, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for Inland Real Estate and Realty Income, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Inland Real Estate 0 0 0 0 N/A Realty Income 1 4 3 0 2.25

Realty Income has a consensus price target of $66.60, suggesting a potential upside of 16.03%. Given Realty Income’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Realty Income is more favorable than Inland Real Estate.

Profitability

This table compares Inland Real Estate and Realty Income’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Inland Real Estate -0.49% -2.46% -0.06% Realty Income 29.37% 5.11% 2.64%

Dividends

Inland Real Estate pays an annual dividend of $0.57 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.4%. Realty Income pays an annual dividend of $2.54 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.4%. Inland Real Estate pays out 570.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Realty Income pays out 208.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Inland Real Estate has raised its dividend for 21 consecutive years. Inland Real Estate is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Summary

Realty Income beats Inland Real Estate on 10 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Inland Real Estate

IRC Retail Centers, Inc., formerly Inland Real Estate Corporation, is a real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company owns, operates and develops open-air neighborhood, community and power shopping centers and single tenant retail properties located throughout the Central and Southeastern United States. Through its subsidiaries, Inland Commercial Property Management, Inc. (ICPM) and Inland TRS Property Management, Inc., the Company manages all properties it owns interests in and properties for certain third parties and related parties. The Company owns investment properties located in the States of Alabama, Arkansas, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Louisiana, Minnesota, Missouri, Nebraska, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Oklahoma, South Carolina, Texas, Virginia and Wisconsin. The Company owns interests in approximately 130 investment properties, including those owned through its unconsolidated joint ventures.

About Realty Income

Realty Income Corporation is a real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company is engaged in in-house acquisition, portfolio management, asset management, credit research, real estate research, legal, finance and accounting, information technology and capital markets capabilities. As of December 31, 2016, the Company owned a diversified portfolio of 4,944 properties located in 49 states and Puerto Rico, with over 83.0 million square feet of leasable space leased to 248 different commercial tenants doing business in 47 separate industries. As of December 31, 2016, of the 4,944 properties in the portfolio, 4,920, or 99.5%, were single-tenant properties, and the remaining were multi-tenant properties. As of December 31, 2016, of the 4,920 single-tenant properties, 4,836 were leased with a weighted average remaining lease term (excluding rights to extend a lease at the option of the tenant) of approximately 9.8 years.

