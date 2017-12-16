Head-To-Head Review: Planar Systems (PLNR) & LG Display (LPL)

Planar Systems (NASDAQ: PLNR) and LG Display (NYSE:LPL) are both technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

4.1% of LG Display shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Planar Systems and LG Display’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Planar Systems N/A N/A N/A $0.30 21.93 LG Display $21.00 billion 0.47 $816.04 million $3.27 4.23

LG Display has higher revenue and earnings than Planar Systems. LG Display is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Planar Systems, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Planar Systems and LG Display, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Planar Systems 0 0 0 0 N/A LG Display 3 1 1 0 1.60

LG Display has a consensus price target of $16.00, suggesting a potential upside of 15.61%. Given LG Display’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe LG Display is more favorable than Planar Systems.

Volatility and Risk

Planar Systems has a beta of 0.81, suggesting that its share price is 19% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, LG Display has a beta of 0.48, suggesting that its share price is 52% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Planar Systems and LG Display’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Planar Systems -0.69% -2.40% -1.40% LG Display 10.02% 18.21% 9.88%

Summary

LG Display beats Planar Systems on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Planar Systems

Planar Systems, Inc. is engaged in designing display solutions. The Company offers display and digital signage technology. It categorizes the products into approximately two areas, including Digital Signage, and Commercial and Industrial. It markets and sells its products under the Planar, Clarity and Runco brands. The Company’s products include LCD Video Walls, Rear Projection Video Walls, LED Video Walls, Clarity LED3 series, Large Format LCD Displays, Planar LookThru Series, Desktop and Touch Screen Monitors, Processing and Players, Open Frame and Custom Displays, and Planar Accessories. Its Digital Signage solutions are installed in various environments, including retail locations, airports and sports arenas. It serves commercial and industrial display markets. The Company caters to retailers, educational institutions, government agencies, businesses, utilities and energy firms, and home theater enthusiasts.

About LG Display

LG Display Co., Ltd. manufactures thin-film transistor liquid crystal display, organic light emitting diode and other display panel technologies. The Company manufactures display panels in a range of sizes and specifications primarily for use in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablet computers and various other applications, including mobile devices. The Company supplies ultra-high definition television panels. It also manufactures display panels for industrial and other applications, including entertainment systems, automotive displays, portable navigation devices and medical diagnostic equipment. It operates fabrication facilities, which include separately designated sets of fabrication production lines housed in certain facilities, located in its Display Clusters in Gumi and Paju, Korea and in Guangzhou China, and approximately four separately designated sets of fabrication production lines housed in certain facilities.

