Head-To-Head Review: Micrel (MCRL) versus Its Peers

Micrel (NASDAQ: MCRL) is one of 97 publicly-traded companies in the “Semiconductors” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its peers? We will compare Micrel to related businesses based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation, risk, profitability, dividends and earnings.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Micrel and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Micrel 0 0 0 0 N/A Micrel Competitors 948 4741 8728 369 2.58

As a group, “Semiconductors” companies have a potential upside of 12.99%. Given Micrel’s peers higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Micrel has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Profitability

This table compares Micrel and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Micrel 4.70% 4.92% 3.94% Micrel Competitors -44.93% 1.10% 1.16%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Micrel and its peers top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Micrel N/A N/A 57.75 Micrel Competitors $4.38 billion $573.56 million 36.20

Micrel’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Micrel. Micrel is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Risk & Volatility

Micrel has a beta of 1.19, suggesting that its stock price is 19% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Micrel’s peers have a beta of 1.02, suggesting that their average stock price is 2% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

65.0% of shares of all “Semiconductors” companies are owned by institutional investors. 6.8% of shares of all “Semiconductors” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Micrel Company Profile

Micrel, Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and markets a range of high-performance analog, power and mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs). The Company’s products address a range of markets, including industrial and automotive, wireline communications, enterprise and cloud infrastructure and mobility. It also manufactures custom analog and mixed-signal circuits and provides wafer foundry services for customers which produce electronic systems utilizing semiconductor manufacturing processes, as well as micro-electrical mechanical system (MEMS) technologies. Its offers a linear and power management product portfolio for the networking and communications infrastructure markets, including cloud and enterprise servers, network switches and routers, storage area networks, wireless base stations, and the Internet of Everything. In addition, it offers products that serve the solid state drive market and are seeing strength in the emergence of solid state drives.

