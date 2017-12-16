Head to Head Review: Function(x) (FNCX) and Lions Gate Entertainment (LGF)

Function(x) (OTCMKTS: FNCX) and Lions Gate Entertainment (NYSE:LGF) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, earnings and profitability.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Function(x) and Lions Gate Entertainment’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Function(x) $4.51 million 0.50 -$61.86 million ($7.95) -0.01 Lions Gate Entertainment N/A N/A N/A $0.22 118.59

Lions Gate Entertainment has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Function(x). Function(x) is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Lions Gate Entertainment, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk & Volatility

Function(x) has a beta of -0.55, meaning that its share price is 155% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Lions Gate Entertainment has a beta of 1.26, meaning that its share price is 26% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.0% of Function(x) shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 96.7% of Lions Gate Entertainment shares are owned by institutional investors. 60.5% of Function(x) shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 30.4% of Lions Gate Entertainment shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Function(x) and Lions Gate Entertainment’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Function(x) N/A N/A N/A Lions Gate Entertainment 1.37% 2.22% 0.60%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Function(x) and Lions Gate Entertainment, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Function(x) 0 0 0 0 N/A Lions Gate Entertainment 0 1 14 0 2.93

Lions Gate Entertainment has a consensus price target of $32.62, indicating a potential upside of 25.01%. Given Lions Gate Entertainment’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Lions Gate Entertainment is more favorable than Function(x).

Dividends

Lions Gate Entertainment pays an annual dividend of $0.27 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.0%. Function(x) does not pay a dividend. Lions Gate Entertainment pays out 122.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Function(x) has increased its dividend for 2 consecutive years.

Summary

Lions Gate Entertainment beats Function(x) on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Function(x) Company Profile

Function(x) Inc., formerly DraftDay Fantasy Sports, Inc., is a diversified media and entertainment company. The Company conducts three lines of businesses, which are digital publishing through Wetpaint.com, Inc. (Wetpaint) and Rant, Inc. (Rant); fantasy sports gaming through DraftDay Gaming Group, Inc. (DDGG), and digital content distribution through Choose Digital, Inc. (Choose Digital). The Company’s segments include Wetpaint, which is a media channel reporting original news stories and publishing information content covering television shows, music, celebrities, entertainment news and fashion; Choose Digital, which is a business-to-business platform for delivering digital content; DDGG, which is a business-to-business operator of daily fantasy sports, and Other. The Company’s digital publishing business also includes Rant, which is a digital publisher that publishes original content in over 13 verticals, such as in sports, entertainment, pets, cars and food.

Lions Gate Entertainment Company Profile

Lions Gate Entertainment Corp. is engaged in motion picture production and distribution, television programming and syndication, home entertainment, international distribution and sales, branded channel platforms, interactive ventures and games and location-based entertainment. The Company operates through two segments: Motion Pictures and Television Production. The Company’s Motion Pictures segment consists of the development and production of feature films, acquisition of North American and around the world distribution rights, North American theatrical, home entertainment and television distribution of feature films produced and acquired, and around the world licensing of distribution rights to feature films produced and acquired. The Company’s Television Production segment consists of the development, production and around the world distribution of television productions, including television series, television movies, and mini-series and non-fiction programming.

