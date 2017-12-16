Head to Head Comparison: Kura Oncology (KURA) & Its Competitors

Kura Oncology (NASDAQ: KURA) is one of 286 public companies in the “Bio Therapeutic Drugs” industry, but how does it compare to its peers? We will compare Kura Oncology to similar businesses based on the strength of its dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, risk and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Kura Oncology and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kura Oncology N/A -53.40% -44.08% Kura Oncology Competitors -5,309.53% -218.50% -39.43%

This table compares Kura Oncology and its peers gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Kura Oncology N/A -$27.56 million -8.81 Kura Oncology Competitors $284.49 million $33.78 million 81.69

Kura Oncology’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Kura Oncology. Kura Oncology is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Kura Oncology and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Kura Oncology 0 0 5 0 3.00 Kura Oncology Competitors 866 3223 11693 232 2.71

Kura Oncology currently has a consensus price target of $18.13, indicating a potential upside of 32.78%. As a group, “Bio Therapeutic Drugs” companies have a potential upside of 46.86%. Given Kura Oncology’s peers higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Kura Oncology has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

64.3% of Kura Oncology shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 50.0% of shares of all “Bio Therapeutic Drugs” companies are owned by institutional investors. 21.8% of Kura Oncology shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 17.1% of shares of all “Bio Therapeutic Drugs” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility & Risk

Kura Oncology has a beta of 4.87, meaning that its stock price is 387% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Kura Oncology’s peers have a beta of 6.02, meaning that their average stock price is 502% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Kura Oncology Company Profile

Kura Oncology, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. The Company is engaged in discovering and developing personalized therapeutics for the treatment of solid tumors and blood cancers. Its segment is engaged in the discovery and development of personalized therapeutics for the treatment of solid tumors and blood cancers. It focuses on the development of small molecule product candidates that targets cell-signaling pathways, which drives the progression of certain cancers. It is developing its lead product candidate, tipifarnib, which is a farnesyl transferase inhibitor, in both solid tumors and blood cancers. It is advancing KO-947, a small molecule inhibitor of extracellular-signal-regulated kinase (ERK), as a treatment for patients with tumors that have mutations in or other dysregulation of the mitogen-activated protein kinase (MAPK), signaling pathway, including pancreatic cancer, colorectal cancer, non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) and melanoma.

