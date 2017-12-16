Head to Head Comparison: BEST (BSTI) versus Core-Mark (CORE)

BEST (NYSE: BSTI) and Core-Mark (NASDAQ:CORE) are both transportation companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends, valuation, institutional ownership, profitability and risk.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings for BEST and Core-Mark, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BEST 0 0 8 0 3.00 Core-Mark 0 1 3 0 2.75

BEST currently has a consensus price target of $14.92, indicating a potential upside of 61.30%. Core-Mark has a consensus price target of $39.00, indicating a potential upside of 24.28%. Given BEST’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe BEST is more favorable than Core-Mark.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

13.3% of BEST shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 98.3% of Core-Mark shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.4% of Core-Mark shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

Core-Mark pays an annual dividend of $0.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.3%. BEST does not pay a dividend. Core-Mark pays out 44.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares BEST and Core-Mark’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BEST $1.30 billion 2.62 -$201.12 million N/A N/A Core-Mark $14.53 billion 0.10 $54.20 million $0.90 34.87

Core-Mark has higher revenue and earnings than BEST.

Profitability

This table compares BEST and Core-Mark’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BEST N/A N/A N/A Core-Mark 0.27% 9.90% 3.47%

Summary

Core-Mark beats BEST on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

BEST Company Profile

BEST Inc. is engaged in providing supply chain solutions. The Company offers a cloud based platform, BEST Cloud which is integration of online and offline retail to offer delivery. It provides technology-enabled solutions to its users. The Company’s service offerings include BEST supply chain management, BEST express, BEST freight, BEST store+, BEST global, BEST cargo and BEST Ucargo. BEST supply chain management offers its solutions in a range of categories, including: cloud OFCs, which offer warehouse management, in-warehouse processing and order fulfillment services to customers; transportation services, which provides transportation services and coordinate shipments to and from locations. It offer transportation services from factories to consumers includes full truckload (FTL), less-than-truckload (LTL), regional distribution, intra-city distribution and other transportation services. BEST store+ offers a door-to-door integrated cross-border supply chain services.

Core-Mark Company Profile

Core-Mark Holding Company, Inc. is a wholesale distributor to the convenience retail industry in North America. The Company provides sales, marketing, distribution and logistics services. As of December 31, 2016, the Company offered services to over 43,000 customer locations across the United States and Canada through 30 distribution centers. The Company’s segments include the United States, Canada and Corporate. The Company’s primary customer base consists of traditional convenience stores, as well as alternative outlets selling consumer packaged goods. The Company’s traditional convenience store customers include various national and super-regional convenience store operators, as well as independently owned convenience stores. Its alternative outlet customers include a range of store formats, including grocery stores, drug stores, liquor stores, cigarette and tobacco shops, hotel gift shops, military exchanges, college and corporate campuses, casinos and hardware stores.

