Head to Head Analysis: Bridge Capital (BBNK) and Its Peers

Bridge Capital (NASDAQ: BBNK) is one of 200 public companies in the “Commercial Banks” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its rivals? We will compare Bridge Capital to related companies based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, risk, profitability, earnings and valuation.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

47.0% of shares of all “Commercial Banks” companies are owned by institutional investors. 11.8% of shares of all “Commercial Banks” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Bridge Capital has a beta of 0.58, indicating that its share price is 42% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Bridge Capital’s rivals have a beta of 0.75, indicating that their average share price is 25% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Bridge Capital and its rivals gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Bridge Capital N/A N/A 26.14 Bridge Capital Competitors $338.81 million $71.86 million 19.27

Bridge Capital’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Bridge Capital. Bridge Capital is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares Bridge Capital and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bridge Capital 16.16% 8.27% 0.85% Bridge Capital Competitors 20.38% 8.68% 0.92%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Bridge Capital and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Bridge Capital 0 0 0 0 N/A Bridge Capital Competitors 388 2936 2352 68 2.37

As a group, “Commercial Banks” companies have a potential upside of 3.64%. Given Bridge Capital’s rivals higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Bridge Capital has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Summary

Bridge Capital rivals beat Bridge Capital on 8 of the 8 factors compared.

About Bridge Capital

Bridge Capital Holdings is the bank holding company for Bridge Bank, National Association (the Bank). The Bank’s lending solutions include working capital lines of credit, structured finance (asset-based lending and factoring), 7(a) and 504 Small Business Administration (SBA) loans, commercial real estate loans, sustainable energy project financing, growth capital loans, equipment financing, letters of credit and commercial credit cards. The Bank’s depository and corporate banking services include cash and treasury management solutions, interest-bearing term deposit accounts, checking accounts, Automated Clearing House (ACH) payment and wire solutions, fraud protection, remote deposit capture, courier services and online banking. The Bank’s international banking services include foreign exchange (FX payments and hedging), letters of credit, and import and export financing. The Bank provides banking services to businesses located across the San Francisco Bay Area.

