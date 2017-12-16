HCP (HCP) Rating Reiterated by Morgan Stanley

HCP (NYSE:HCP)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating reiterated by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley in a research report issued on Thursday. They presently have a $29.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target suggests a potential upside of 8.09% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of HCP from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Bank of America downgraded shares of HCP from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $33.00 to $31.00 in a report on Friday, September 22nd. Mizuho raised shares of HCP from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on shares of HCP in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. Finally, UBS downgraded shares of HCP from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $30.00 to $25.00 in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. HCP currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.78.

HCP (HCP) opened at $26.83 on Thursday. HCP has a 1-year low of $25.08 and a 1-year high of $33.67. The company has a market cap of $12,576.80, a PE ratio of 13.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17.

HCP (NYSE:HCP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.02. HCP had a net margin of 27.31% and a return on equity of 8.85%. The business had revenue of $454.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $440.60 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.72 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts forecast that HCP will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. NGAM Advisors L.P. lifted its stake in HCP by 23.1% in the second quarter. NGAM Advisors L.P. now owns 12,699 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $406,000 after purchasing an additional 2,383 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its stake in HCP by 141.7% in the second quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 87,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,780,000 after purchasing an additional 51,000 shares during the last quarter. Global X Management Co. LLC lifted its stake in HCP by 43.8% in the second quarter. Global X Management Co. LLC now owns 11,662 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $373,000 after purchasing an additional 3,551 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in HCP by 126.3% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 352,775 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,275,000 after purchasing an additional 196,907 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its stake in HCP by 30.0% in the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 45,448 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,505,000 after purchasing an additional 10,490 shares during the last quarter. 90.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HCP Company Profile

HCP, Inc is a self-administered real estate investment trust. The Company invests in real estate serving the healthcare industry in the United States. The Company’s segments include senior housing triple-net (SH NNN), senior housing operating portfolio (SHOP), life science and medical office. Its senior housing facilities include independent living facilities, assisted living facilities, memory care facilities, care homes, and continuing care retirement communities.

