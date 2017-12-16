HC Wainwright Cuts Aduro BioTech (ADRO) Price Target to $9.50

Aduro BioTech (NASDAQ:ADRO) had its price objective trimmed by HC Wainwright from $18.00 to $9.50 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Aduro BioTech in a report on Monday, October 30th. They issued a buy rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. William Blair reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Aduro BioTech in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Aduro BioTech from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Saturday, December 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $17.64.

Shares of Aduro BioTech (NASDAQ ADRO) traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $8.20. 1,516,344 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 499,292. Aduro BioTech has a 1-year low of $6.01 and a 1-year high of $14.05.

Aduro BioTech (NASDAQ:ADRO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The biotechnology company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by ($0.03). Aduro BioTech had a negative net margin of 548.92% and a negative return on equity of 39.28%. The business had revenue of $3.79 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.04 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.54) earnings per share. Aduro BioTech’s quarterly revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts anticipate that Aduro BioTech will post -1.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Blaine Templeman sold 2,884 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.20, for a total transaction of $32,300.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 58,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $658,940.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Dirk G. Brockstedt sold 65,223 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.11, for a total transaction of $528,958.53. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 137,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,117,768.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 316,365 shares of company stock valued at $2,866,691 over the last three months. 6.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ADRO. Harvard Management Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Aduro BioTech during the third quarter worth about $69,418,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Aduro BioTech by 283.7% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 372,348 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,244,000 after buying an additional 275,295 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Aduro BioTech by 762.1% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 181,900 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,955,000 after buying an additional 160,800 shares during the period. Nexthera Capital LP acquired a new position in Aduro BioTech during the second quarter worth about $1,767,000. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its position in Aduro BioTech by 45.8% during the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 422,700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,819,000 after buying an additional 132,700 shares during the period. 45.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Aduro BioTech Company Profile

Aduro Biotech, Inc is an immunotherapy company, which focuses on the discovery, development and commercialization of therapies that manage the treatment of various diseases, including cancer. The Company’s product candidates from its Live, Attenuated, Double-Deleted (LADD) Listeria monocytogenes, Stimulator of Interferon Genes Pathway Activator, and B-select monoclonal antibody platforms are designed to stimulate and/or regulate innate and adaptive immune responses, either as single agents or in combination with conventional therapies, as well as other immunotherapies.

