Halyard Health Inc (HYH) Position Boosted by Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Halyard Health Inc (NYSE:HYH) by 17.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,429 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 2,652 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Halyard Health were worth $785,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its holdings in shares of Halyard Health by 2.6% during the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 53,822 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,424,000 after purchasing an additional 1,360 shares during the period. OxFORD Asset Management LLP raised its holdings in shares of Halyard Health by 24.8% during the third quarter. OxFORD Asset Management LLP now owns 69,175 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $3,155,000 after purchasing an additional 13,761 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Halyard Health by 5.1% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,292,483 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $148,262,000 after purchasing an additional 159,434 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Halyard Health by 5.8% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 514,776 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $23,180,000 after purchasing an additional 28,265 shares during the period. Finally, Paradice Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Halyard Health by 2.1% during the third quarter. Paradice Investment Management LLC now owns 1,564,813 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $70,464,000 after purchasing an additional 31,832 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.31% of the company’s stock.

Halyard Health Inc (NYSE HYH) opened at $47.59 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Halyard Health Inc has a fifty-two week low of $35.24 and a fifty-two week high of $50.99. The firm has a market cap of $2,196.63, a PE ratio of 22.44, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.77.

Halyard Health (NYSE:HYH) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.13. Halyard Health had a net margin of 3.52% and a return on equity of 8.65%. The company had revenue of $401.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $394.54 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.48 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts forecast that Halyard Health Inc will post 2.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on HYH shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Halyard Health from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Halyard Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 19th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Halyard Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, November 4th. KeyCorp reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Halyard Health in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Halyard Health from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, October 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Halyard Health currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.25.

Halyard Health Company Profile

Halyard Health, Inc is a medical technology company. The Company operates through two segments: Medical Devices and Surgical and Infection Prevention (S&IP). The Medical Devices segment provides a portfolio of product offerings focused on pain management, respiratory and digestive health. The S&IP segment provides healthcare supplies and solutions that target the prevention of healthcare-associated infections.

