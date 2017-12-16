Guggenheim S&P MidCap 400 Equal Weight ETF Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.23 (EWMC)

Guggenheim S&P MidCap 400 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:EWMC) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, December 15th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.2282 per share on Friday, December 29th. This represents a $0.91 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 15th.

Shares of Guggenheim S&P MidCap 400 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:EWMC) traded up $0.16 on Friday, reaching $63.47. 9,327 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,459. Guggenheim S&P MidCap 400 Equal Weight ETF has a 12 month low of $56.98 and a 12 month high of $64.90.

