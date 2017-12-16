Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF (RYF) Plans $0.08 Quarterly Dividend

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:RYF) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, December 15th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.0823 per share on Friday, December 29th. This represents a $0.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 15th.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF (RYF) opened at $43.89 on Friday. Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF has a twelve month low of $36.28 and a twelve month high of $44.60.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This report was reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this report on another domain, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of United States & international copyright & trademark legislation. The correct version of this report can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/12/16/guggenheim-sp-500-equal-weight-financials-etf-ryf-plans-0-08-quarterly-dividend.html.

Receive News & Ratings for Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.