GrubHub Inc (GRUB) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $201.17 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that GrubHub Inc (NYSE:GRUB) will announce sales of $201.17 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Ten analysts have issued estimates for GrubHub’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $202.72 million and the lowest is $199.50 million. GrubHub reported sales of $137.46 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 46.3%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 14th.

On average, analysts expect that GrubHub will report full-year sales of $201.17 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $677.50 million to $682.00 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $929.25 million per share, with estimates ranging from $880.76 million to $967.80 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover GrubHub.

GrubHub (NYSE:GRUB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.04. GrubHub had a return on equity of 7.45% and a net margin of 9.60%. The firm had revenue of $163.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $159.63 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.23 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 32.1% on a year-over-year basis.

GRUB has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $54.93 price objective (down from $63.00) on shares of GrubHub in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Oppenheimer raised their target price on GrubHub from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. Bank of America raised their target price on GrubHub from $54.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. KeyCorp restated a “buy” rating and issued a $62.00 target price (up from $56.00) on shares of GrubHub in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded GrubHub from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $50.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Monday, September 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.96.

GrubHub (NYSE:GRUB) traded up $0.76 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $72.30. The stock had a trading volume of 4,895,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,961,715. GrubHub has a 1 year low of $32.43 and a 1 year high of $73.32. The company has a market cap of $6,270.00, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.08, a PEG ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 1.67.

In other GrubHub news, insider Maria Belousova sold 2,686 shares of GrubHub stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.33, for a total transaction of $180,848.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 857 shares in the company, valued at approximately $57,701.81. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Margo Drucker sold 1,621 shares of GrubHub stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.24, for a total transaction of $108,996.04. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 892 shares in the company, valued at approximately $59,978.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 327,383 shares of company stock valued at $19,612,812 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.37% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of GrubHub by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 160,600 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $8,457,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of GrubHub during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $105,000. Highbridge Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of GrubHub during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $230,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in shares of GrubHub by 58.3% in the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,048,396 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $55,210,000 after purchasing an additional 386,129 shares during the period. Finally, Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of GrubHub by 44.5% in the 3rd quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 237,697 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $12,517,000 after purchasing an additional 73,256 shares during the period.

GrubHub Company Profile

Grubhub Inc provides an online and mobile platform for restaurant pick-up and delivery orders. Its products include Grubhub and Seamless Mobile Applications and Mobile Website, Grubhub and Seamless Websites, Corporate Program, Delivery, Allmenus and MenuPages, Grubhub for Restaurants, and Restaurant Websites.

