Griffin Asset Management Inc. Takes $977,000 Position in Altria Group Inc (MO)

Griffin Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 13,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $977,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MO. Bellwether Investment Group LLC grew its position in Altria Group by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bellwether Investment Group LLC now owns 4,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $331,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares during the period. Lafayette Investments Inc. grew its position in Altria Group by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Lafayette Investments Inc. now owns 3,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Cheviot Value Management LLC grew its position in Altria Group by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cheviot Value Management LLC now owns 2,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the period. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in Altria Group by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $366,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the period. Finally, Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. grew its position in Altria Group by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. now owns 5,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $429,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.70% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Dinyar S. Devitre sold 32,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.22, for a total transaction of $1,959,040.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Altria Group Inc ( NYSE:MO ) opened at $71.67 on Friday. Altria Group Inc has a 12-month low of $60.01 and a 12-month high of $77.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.77. The company has a market capitalization of $136,988.95, a PE ratio of 22.72, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.62.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.03. Altria Group had a return on equity of 49.43% and a net margin of 60.37%. The firm had revenue of $5.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.22 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.82 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. analysts predict that Altria Group Inc will post 3.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 21st will be given a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.68%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 20th. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.04%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on MO. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Altria Group in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Vetr downgraded Altria Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $71.89 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 price target on shares of Altria Group in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Cowen raised Altria Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $64.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.64.

About Altria Group

Altria Group, Inc is a holding company. The Company’s segments include smokeable products, smokeless products and wine. The Company’s subsidiaries include Philip Morris USA Inc (PM USA), which is engaged in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes in the United States; John Middleton Co (Middleton), which is engaged in the manufacture and sale of machine-made cigars and pipe tobacco, and UST LLC (UST), which, through its subsidiaries, including U.S.

