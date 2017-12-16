Grenke (GLJ) Given a €74.00 Price Target by HSBC Analysts

Grenke (SWX:GLJ) has been given a €74.00 ($88.10) price target by equities research analysts at HSBC in a report released on Thursday. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. HSBC’s price objective would suggest a potential downside of 23.75% from the stock’s previous close.

GLJ has been the subject of several other research reports. equinet set a €83.00 ($98.81) target price on shares of Grenke and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Berenberg Bank set a €85.00 ($101.19) target price on shares of Grenke and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, set a €72.00 ($85.71) target price on shares of Grenke and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €93.29 ($111.05).

Grenke (GLJ) opened at €97.05 ($115.54) on Thursday. Grenke has a 12-month low of €50.60 ($60.24) and a 12-month high of €231.60 ($275.71).

