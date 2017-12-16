Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Sells 4,193 Shares of Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance Inc (ARI)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lessened its holdings in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance Inc (NYSE:ARI) by 3.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 129,469 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 4,193 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned 0.12% of Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance worth $2,350,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance by 100.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,216,049 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $133,857,000 after buying an additional 3,624,657 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,551,945 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $82,436,000 after buying an additional 22,739 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance by 36.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,410,961 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $44,728,000 after buying an additional 643,910 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,266,644 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $22,938,000 after buying an additional 10,672 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance by 15.9% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,126,138 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $20,890,000 after buying an additional 154,330 shares during the last quarter. 67.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance alerts:

Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance Inc (NYSE:ARI) opened at $18.81 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 291.34 and a current ratio of 291.34. The stock has a market cap of $1,994.60, a PE ratio of 9.90 and a beta of 0.63. Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance Inc has a one year low of $16.46 and a one year high of $19.92.

Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance (NYSE:ARI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $71.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $66.40 million. Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance had a net margin of 86.07% and a return on equity of 10.32%. Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance’s revenue was up 33.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.45 EPS. equities research analysts predict that Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance Inc will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance’s payout ratio is 100.55%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.33.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This news story was posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this news story on another publication, it was stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. and international copyright and trademark laws. The legal version of this news story can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/12/16/great-west-life-assurance-co-can-sells-4193-shares-of-apollo-commercial-real-est-finance-inc-ari.html.

About Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc is a real estate investment trust. The Company primarily originates, acquires, invests in and manages performing commercial first mortgage loans, subordinate financings, commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS) and other commercial real estate-related debt investments.

Receive News & Ratings for Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.