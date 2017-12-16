Graco’s (GGG) “Hold” Rating Reaffirmed at Robert W. Baird

Robert W. Baird restated their hold rating on shares of Graco (NYSE:GGG) in a research note released on Friday morning. They currently have a $143.00 price target on the industrial products company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also commented on GGG. SunTrust Banks reiterated a hold rating and issued a $128.00 price objective on shares of Graco in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Graco from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. B. Riley reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Graco in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. ValuEngine lowered Graco from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Finally, FBR & Co set a $140.00 price objective on Graco and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $117.75.

Shares of Graco (NYSE GGG) traded up $4.11 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $134.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 475,419 shares, compared to its average volume of 218,427. Graco has a 12 month low of $82.42 and a 12 month high of $136.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $7,339.56, a PE ratio of 28.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Graco shares are set to split on the morning of Thursday, December 28th. The 3-1 split was announced on Friday, December 8th. The newly created shares will be payable to shareholders after the closing bell on Wednesday, December 27th.

Graco (NYSE:GGG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $379.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $356.30 million. Graco had a return on equity of 42.05% and a net margin of 7.72%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.95 earnings per share. equities analysts forecast that Graco will post 4.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 7th. Investors of record on Monday, January 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.3975 per share. This represents a $1.59 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.18%. This is a positive change from Graco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 19th. Graco’s payout ratio is currently 75.79%.

In related news, VP Mark W. Sheahan sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.31, for a total transaction of $3,939,300.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 49,538 shares in the company, valued at $6,504,834.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Eric Etchart sold 759 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.90, for a total value of $94,799.10. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,983 shares in the company, valued at $1,496,676.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 708,511 shares of company stock worth $17,080,399 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BB&T Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Graco by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 6,930 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $757,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. Commerce Bank grew its stake in shares of Graco by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 4,038 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $441,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management CA grew its stake in shares of Graco by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. WCM Investment Management CA now owns 3,695 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $404,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in shares of Graco by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 4,490 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $491,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Finally, Mosaic Family Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Graco by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Mosaic Family Wealth LLC now owns 1,880 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $205,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.27% of the company’s stock.

Graco Company Profile

Graco Inc designs, manufactures and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense and spray fluid and powder materials. The Company specializes in equipment for applications that involve materials with viscosities, materials with abrasive or corrosive properties, and multiple-component materials that require ratio control.

