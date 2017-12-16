Goldman Sachs Group Inc (GS) Holdings Cut by Continental Advisors LLC

Continental Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS) by 14.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 43,050 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 7,000 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group accounts for approximately 2.3% of Continental Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Continental Advisors LLC’s holdings in Goldman Sachs Group were worth $10,211,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its position in shares of Goldman Sachs Group by 223.8% in the second quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 39,237 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $8,706,000 after purchasing an additional 27,121 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp ET AL raised its position in shares of Goldman Sachs Group by 29.9% in the second quarter. Tudor Investment Corp ET AL now owns 20,480 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,545,000 after purchasing an additional 4,714 shares during the period. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Goldman Sachs Group by 23.8% in the second quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 792 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $180,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Goldman Sachs Group by 33.1% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 392,464 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $87,090,000 after purchasing an additional 97,532 shares during the period. Finally, Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs Group in the second quarter valued at about $42,536,000. 73.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Goldman Sachs Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $240.00 price objective on shares of Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. TheStreet lowered shares of Goldman Sachs Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. J P Morgan Chase & Co set a $260.00 price target on shares of Goldman Sachs Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets restated a “hold” rating and issued a $202.00 price target on shares of Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $246.10.

Shares of Goldman Sachs Group Inc ( NYSE GS ) opened at $257.17 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $96,367.44, a PE ratio of 13.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.82, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90. Goldman Sachs Group Inc has a one year low of $209.62 and a one year high of $260.50.

Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 17th. The investment management company reported $5.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.17 by $0.85. The firm had revenue of $8.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.59 billion. Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 26.42% and a return on equity of 11.34%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.88 earnings per share. equities analysts predict that Goldman Sachs Group Inc will post 19.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.17%. Goldman Sachs Group’s payout ratio is 15.63%.

In other Goldman Sachs Group news, insider David M. Solomon sold 12,707 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.94, for a total transaction of $3,023,503.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider David M. Solomon sold 2,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.49, for a total transaction of $572,376.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 135,177 shares of company stock worth $32,435,160 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.57% of the company’s stock.

Goldman Sachs Group Company Profile

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc is an investment banking, securities and investment management company that provides a range of financial services to corporations, financial institutions, governments and individuals. The Company operates in four business segments: Investment Banking, Institutional Client Services, Investing & Lending, and Investment Management.

