Golden Ocean Group Ltd (GOGL) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $97.70 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that Golden Ocean Group Ltd (NASDAQ:GOGL) will report $97.70 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Golden Ocean Group’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $98.10 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $97.30 million. Golden Ocean Group posted sales of $86.22 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 13.3%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Golden Ocean Group will report full-year sales of $97.70 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $319.56 million to $324.74 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $427.21 million per share, with estimates ranging from $350.40 million to $540.94 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Golden Ocean Group.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on GOGL shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Golden Ocean Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Clarkson Capital downgraded shares of Golden Ocean Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, Nordea Equity Research raised shares of Golden Ocean Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Golden Ocean Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.00.

Golden Ocean Group ( NASDAQ:GOGL ) traded up $0.17 during trading on Friday, hitting $8.16. 309,294 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 275,420. The company has a current ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. Golden Ocean Group has a 1-year low of $4.04 and a 1-year high of $9.95.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GOGL. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Golden Ocean Group by 37.0% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 189,825 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,452,000 after purchasing an additional 51,269 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Golden Ocean Group by 1,410.3% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 220,374 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,686,000 after purchasing an additional 205,783 shares during the period. CarVal Investors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Golden Ocean Group by 46.9% during the second quarter. CarVal Investors LLC now owns 782,644 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $5,259,000 after purchasing an additional 250,000 shares during the period. Airain ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Golden Ocean Group during the second quarter worth approximately $211,000. Finally, Folketrygdfondet boosted its holdings in shares of Golden Ocean Group by 4.9% during the second quarter. Folketrygdfondet now owns 6,642,402 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $44,637,000 after purchasing an additional 310,880 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.04% of the company’s stock.

About Golden Ocean Group

Golden Ocean Group Limited, formerly Knightsbridge Shipping Limited, is an international dry bulk shipping company. The Company is engaged in the transportation of dry bulk cargoes. It owns and operates a fleet of dry bulk carrier vessels, focusing on the Capesize, Panamax and Supramax markets. Its vessels transport a range of major and minor bulk commodities, including ores, coal, grains and fertilizers.

