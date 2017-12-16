Golden Minerals Co (AUMN) Short Interest Update

Golden Minerals Co (NYSEAMERICAN:AUMN) (TSE:AUM) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,557,805 shares, an increase of 11.9% from the November 15th total of 1,392,417 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 109,660 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 14.2 days. Approximately 3.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $1.00 price target on shares of Golden Minerals in a research note on Thursday, October 26th.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Golden Minerals stock. ETF Managers Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Golden Minerals Co (NYSEAMERICAN:AUMN) (TSE:AUM) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,365,995 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $767,000. ETF Managers Group LLC owned 1.52% of Golden Minerals as of its most recent SEC filing.

Golden Minerals ( NYSEAMERICAN:AUMN ) opened at $0.37 on Friday. Golden Minerals has a 52 week low of $0.37 and a 52 week high of $0.85.

Golden Minerals (NYSEAMERICAN:AUMN) (TSE:AUM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The basic materials company reported $0.00 earnings per share for the quarter. Golden Minerals had a negative return on equity of 14.24% and a negative net margin of 17.96%. The company had revenue of $1.77 million for the quarter.

Golden Minerals Company Profile

Golden Minerals Company is a mining company. The Company owns the Velardena and Chicago precious metals mining properties and associated oxide and sulfide processing plants (the Velardena Properties) in the State of Durango, Mexico, the El Quevar advanced exploration property in the province of Salta, Argentina, and a diversified portfolio of precious metals and other mineral exploration properties located primarily in Mexico.

