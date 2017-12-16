Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL Purchases Shares of 1,320 Valmont Industries, Inc. (VMI)

Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL purchased a new stake in Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 1,320 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VMI. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in shares of Valmont Industries by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 1,339 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $200,000 after buying an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in Valmont Industries by 53.2% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 11,195 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,674,000 after purchasing an additional 3,886 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Valmont Industries by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,529 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,575,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Global X Management Co. LLC lifted its holdings in Valmont Industries by 220.0% in the 2nd quarter. Global X Management Co. LLC now owns 720 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in Valmont Industries by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 9,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,421,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 85.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, VP Vanessa Kay Brown sold 3,059 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.74, for a total transaction of $525,352.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 3.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

VMI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Boenning Scattergood restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Valmont Industries in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Valmont Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on Valmont Industries in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $160.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $183.00 target price on shares of Valmont Industries in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Valmont Industries from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $174.25.

Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE VMI) traded up $0.60 on Friday, reaching $161.05. The company had a trading volume of 225,672 shares, compared to its average volume of 103,092. Valmont Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $135.95 and a 12-month high of $176.35. The firm has a market cap of $3,627.40, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 3.50, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Valmont Industries (NYSE:VMI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The industrial products company reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by ($0.04). Valmont Industries had a return on equity of 14.56% and a net margin of 7.02%. The business had revenue of $680.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $652.65 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.48 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts expect that Valmont Industries, Inc. will post 6.98 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.93%. Valmont Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.90%.

Valmont Industries Company Profile

Valmont Industries, Inc is a producer of fabricated metal products, and steel, aluminum and composite pole, tower and other structures, and mechanized irrigation systems. The Company’s segments are Engineered Support Structures (ESS); Utility Support Structures; Energy and Mining; Coatings; Irrigation, and Other.

