Global Partners LP (GLP) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Global Partners LP (NYSE:GLP) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the seven ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $18.67.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Global Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Global Partners from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 19th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Global Partners from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, J P Morgan Chase & Co reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Global Partners in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st.

Shares of Global Partners (NYSE:GLP) opened at $16.75 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $571.13, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.52 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.95, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 0.93. Global Partners has a 52 week low of $15.20 and a 52 week high of $21.95.

Global Partners (NYSE:GLP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The energy company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $2.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.29 billion. Global Partners had a negative net margin of 0.28% and a positive return on equity of 3.95%. Global Partners’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($3.54) earnings per share. research analysts expect that Global Partners will post 1.27 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Virtu KCG Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Global Partners during the 2nd quarter worth about $187,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Global Partners by 448.7% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,436 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $188,000 after acquiring an additional 8,534 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services Inc increased its stake in shares of Global Partners by 28.9% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services Inc now owns 16,171 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $281,000 after acquiring an additional 3,624 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Global Partners by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 17,412 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $314,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of Global Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at about $451,000. 39.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Global Partners LP is a midstream logistics and marketing company. It is engaged in the purchasing, selling, storing and logistics of transporting petroleum and related products, including gasoline and gasoline blendstocks, distillates, residual oil, renewable fuels, crude oil, natural gas and propane.

