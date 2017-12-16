Gerald Wilfred Schwartz Acquires 14,200 Shares of Indigo Books & Music Inc. (IDG) Stock

Indigo Books & Music Inc. (TSE:IDG) insider Gerald Wilfred Schwartz bought 14,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$19.01 per share, for a total transaction of C$269,942.00.

Gerald Wilfred Schwartz also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, December 11th, Gerald Wilfred Schwartz bought 5,400 shares of Indigo Books & Music stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$18.99 per share, for a total transaction of C$102,546.00.

On Friday, December 8th, Gerald Wilfred Schwartz bought 2,100 shares of Indigo Books & Music stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$18.96 per share, for a total transaction of C$39,816.00.

On Wednesday, December 6th, Gerald Wilfred Schwartz bought 1,300 shares of Indigo Books & Music stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$18.87 per share, for a total transaction of C$24,531.00.

On Monday, December 4th, Gerald Wilfred Schwartz purchased 8,900 shares of Indigo Books & Music stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$18.99 per share, for a total transaction of C$169,011.00.

On Friday, December 1st, Gerald Wilfred Schwartz purchased 100 shares of Indigo Books & Music stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$18.75 per share, for a total transaction of C$1,875.00.

On Wednesday, November 29th, Gerald Wilfred Schwartz purchased 19,000 shares of Indigo Books & Music stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$18.36 per share, for a total transaction of C$348,840.00.

On Friday, November 24th, Gerald Wilfred Schwartz purchased 8,300 shares of Indigo Books & Music stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$18.76 per share, for a total transaction of C$155,708.00.

On Monday, November 27th, Gerald Wilfred Schwartz purchased 100 shares of Indigo Books & Music stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$18.56 per share, for a total transaction of C$1,856.00.

On Wednesday, November 22nd, Gerald Wilfred Schwartz purchased 400 shares of Indigo Books & Music stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$18.75 per share, for a total transaction of C$7,500.00.

On Monday, November 20th, Gerald Wilfred Schwartz purchased 300 shares of Indigo Books & Music stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$18.98 per share, for a total transaction of C$5,694.00.

Indigo Books & Music Inc. (IDG) opened at C$19.00 on Friday. Indigo Books & Music Inc. has a 52-week low of C$15.00 and a 52-week high of C$19.27.

Indigo Books & Music Inc is a Canada-based book, gift and toy retailer. The Company operates stores in approximately 10 provinces and a territory in Canada, and offers online sales through its indigo.ca Website. It operates approximately 90 superstores under the banners Chapters and Indigo, and approximately 120 small format stores under the banners Coles, Indigospirit, SmithBooks and The Book Company.

