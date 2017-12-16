George L. Duncan Sells 1,938 Shares of Enterprise Bancorp, Inc (EBTC) Stock

Enterprise Bancorp, Inc (NASDAQ:EBTC) Chairman George L. Duncan sold 1,938 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.42, for a total value of $66,705.96. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 394,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,563,854.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Shares of Enterprise Bancorp, Inc (NASDAQ:EBTC) traded up $0.75 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $35.08. The stock had a trading volume of 60,820 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,262. Enterprise Bancorp, Inc has a 1 year low of $29.02 and a 1 year high of $39.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The company has a market capitalization of $398.15, a P/E ratio of 18.46 and a beta of 0.95.

Enterprise Bancorp (NASDAQ:EBTC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The savings and loans company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter. Enterprise Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.67% and a net margin of 18.64%. The firm had revenue of $28.58 million during the quarter.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 10th were issued a dividend of $0.135 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 9th. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.54%. Enterprise Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 29.03%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of EBTC. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Enterprise Bancorp during the second quarter valued at $644,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Enterprise Bancorp by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 41,080 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $1,460,000 after buying an additional 2,272 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Enterprise Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth about $406,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Enterprise Bancorp by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,381 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $226,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new stake in Enterprise Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth about $213,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.80% of the company’s stock.

Separately, BidaskClub downgraded Enterprise Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 7th.

About Enterprise Bancorp

Enterprise Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company of Enterprise Bank and Trust Company (the Bank). The Company is engaged in the business of gathering deposits from the general public and investing primarily in loans and investment securities and utilizing the resulting cash flows to conduct operations, expand the branch network, and pay dividends to stockholders.

