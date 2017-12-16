Genocea Biosciences (GNCA) Hits New 1-Year Low at $1.02

Genocea Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:GNCA) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $1.02 and last traded at $1.06, with a volume of 342600 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $1.05.
Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Genocea Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Genocea Biosciences in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. Needham & Company LLC cut shares of Genocea Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Genocea Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $2.50 in a report on Monday, September 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Genocea Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.75 target price for the company in a report on Monday, October 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Genocea Biosciences currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.06.
The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Genocea Biosciences by 13.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 856,762 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,472,000 after acquiring an additional 104,790 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Genocea Biosciences by 642.9% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 306,597 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,601,000 after acquiring an additional 265,328 shares in the last quarter. OxFORD Asset Management LLP bought a new stake in Genocea Biosciences during the second quarter worth $204,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in Genocea Biosciences during the second quarter worth $100,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in Genocea Biosciences by 11.5% during the second quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 22,233 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $119,000 after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. 34.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Genocea Biosciences
Genocea Biosciences, Inc, is harnessing the power of T cell immunity to develop vaccines and immunotherapies company. The Company uses its discovery platform, AnTigen Lead Acquisition System (ATLAS), to design vaccines and immunotherapies that act, in part, through T cell (or cellular) immune responses.
