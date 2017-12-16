Genocea Biosciences (GNCA) Hits New 1-Year Low at $1.02

Genocea Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:GNCA) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $1.02 and last traded at $1.06, with a volume of 342600 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $1.05.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Genocea Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Genocea Biosciences in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. Needham & Company LLC cut shares of Genocea Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Genocea Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $2.50 in a report on Monday, September 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Genocea Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.75 target price for the company in a report on Monday, October 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Genocea Biosciences currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.06.

The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51.

Genocea Biosciences (NASDAQ:GNCA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.59) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($0.08). During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.45) EPS. sell-side analysts expect that Genocea Biosciences Inc will post -1.91 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Genocea Biosciences by 13.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 856,762 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,472,000 after acquiring an additional 104,790 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Genocea Biosciences by 642.9% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 306,597 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,601,000 after acquiring an additional 265,328 shares in the last quarter. OxFORD Asset Management LLP bought a new stake in Genocea Biosciences during the second quarter worth $204,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in Genocea Biosciences during the second quarter worth $100,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in Genocea Biosciences by 11.5% during the second quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 22,233 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $119,000 after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. 34.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Genocea Biosciences

Genocea Biosciences, Inc, is harnessing the power of T cell immunity to develop vaccines and immunotherapies company. The Company uses its discovery platform, AnTigen Lead Acquisition System (ATLAS), to design vaccines and immunotherapies that act, in part, through T cell (or cellular) immune responses.

