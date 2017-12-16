Genetic Technologies (GENE) Getting Somewhat Favorable Press Coverage, Study Shows

News articles about Genetic Technologies (NASDAQ:GENE) have trended somewhat positive this week, Accern reports. The research group identifies positive and negative news coverage by analyzing more than twenty million blog and news sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Genetic Technologies earned a daily sentiment score of 0.16 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave press coverage about the biotechnology company an impact score of 46.8685544316162 out of 100, meaning that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the immediate future.

Shares of Genetic Technologies (GENE) opened at $0.90 on Friday. Genetic Technologies has a 1-year low of $0.70 and a 1-year high of $1.38.

Genetic Technologies Limited is a molecular diagnostics company. The Company is engaged in the provision of molecular risk assessment for cancer. The Company offers predictive testing and assessment tools for physicians to manage women’s health. The Company’s lead product, BREVAGenplus, is a clinically validated risk assessment test for non-hereditary breast cancer.

