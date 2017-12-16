General Mills, Inc. (GIS) Position Raised by Zeke Capital Advisors LLC

Zeke Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) by 48.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 26,498 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,608 shares during the period. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in General Mills were worth $1,372,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of GIS. Lenox Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in General Mills by 0.8% during the second quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of General Mills by 274.5% during the third quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC now owns 2,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 1,647 shares during the period. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of General Mills by 127.3% during the third quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 2,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 1,459 shares during the period. Spectrum Management Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of General Mills during the third quarter worth approximately $135,000. Finally, Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. increased its holdings in shares of General Mills by 2.9% during the second quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 2,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.78% of the company’s stock.

GIS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of General Mills from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of General Mills from $56.00 to $53.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of General Mills in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. Susquehanna Bancshares set a $56.00 price objective on shares of General Mills and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “sell” rating on shares of General Mills in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.66.

General Mills, Inc. ( NYSE GIS ) opened at $56.89 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $31,900.84, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83. General Mills, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $49.65 and a fifty-two week high of $63.74.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, September 20th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $3.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.79 billion. General Mills had a net margin of 10.68% and a return on equity of 39.82%. General Mills’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.78 EPS. equities analysts expect that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.1 EPS for the current year.

General Mills Profile

General Mills, Inc is a manufacturer and marketer of branded consumer foods sold through retail stores. The Company is a supplier of branded and unbranded food products to the North American foodservice and commercial baking industries. The Company has three segments: U.S. Retail, International, and Convenience Stores and Foodservice.

