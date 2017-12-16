Gattaca PLC (GATC) to Issue Dividend of GBX 17 on January 19th

Gattaca PLC (LON:GATC) announced a dividend on Wednesday, November 15th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 21st will be paid a dividend of GBX 17 ($0.23) per share on Friday, January 19th. This represents a dividend yield of 5.69%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 21st. This is a positive change from Gattaca’s previous dividend of $6.00. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Shares of Gattaca (GATC) traded down GBX 6 ($0.08) during trading on Friday, hitting GBX 292 ($3.93). 7,358 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 34,556. Gattaca has a 52 week low of GBX 240 ($3.23) and a 52 week high of GBX 339 ($4.56).

In other Gattaca news, insider Keith Lewis bought 5,094 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 299 ($4.02) per share, with a total value of £15,231.06 ($20,499.41). Also, insider Brian Wilkinson sold 3,502 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 288 ($3.88), for a total value of £10,085.76 ($13,574.37).

Gattaca plc, formerly Matchtech Group plc, is a human capital resources business dealing with contract and permanent recruitment in the private and public sectors. The Company operates through two segments: Engineering and Technology. The Engineering segment comprises Barclay Meade and Alderwood recruitment consultancy brands.

