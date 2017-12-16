Gartner, Inc. (IT) Position Boosted by Sterling Capital Management LLC

Sterling Capital Management LLC increased its position in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT) by 20.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,963 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,717 shares during the period. Sterling Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Gartner were worth $4,972,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Gartner by 32.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,680,305 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,072,104,000 after purchasing an additional 2,125,783 shares during the period. Bamco Inc. NY grew its position in Gartner by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 7,055,955 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $871,481,000 after purchasing an additional 60,789 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in Gartner by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,514,836 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $561,691,000 after purchasing an additional 236,241 shares during the period. Polen Capital Management LLC grew its position in Gartner by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 4,072,192 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $506,621,000 after purchasing an additional 99,243 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in Gartner by 31.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,585,747 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $442,867,000 after purchasing an additional 867,040 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Gartner alerts:

Shares of Gartner, Inc. (IT) opened at $122.51 on Friday. Gartner, Inc. has a 1 year low of $90.37 and a 1 year high of $130.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.38, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market cap of $10,882.65, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.73, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.06.

Gartner (NYSE:IT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The information technology services provider reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.13. Gartner had a negative net margin of 1.25% and a positive return on equity of 57.60%. The firm had revenue of $828.09 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $826.09 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.58 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.3% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts forecast that Gartner, Inc. will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have commented on IT. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Gartner in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $146.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $135.00 target price on shares of Gartner in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $132.00 target price on shares of Gartner in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Gartner from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $139.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $105.00 target price on shares of Gartner in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Gartner presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $132.60.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This piece was originally reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this piece on another publication, it was stolen and republished in violation of U.S. & international trademark & copyright laws. The correct version of this piece can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/12/16/gartner-inc-it-position-boosted-by-sterling-capital-management-llc.html.

Gartner Profile

Gartner, Inc is an information technology research and advisory company. The Company works with clients to research, analyze and interpret the business of information technology (IT), supply chain and marketing within the context of their individual roles. It operates in three segments: Research, Consulting and Events.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT).

Receive News & Ratings for Gartner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gartner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.