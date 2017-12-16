Garmin Ltd. (GRMN) Insider Sean Biddlecombe Sells 755 Shares of Stock

Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN) insider Sean Biddlecombe sold 755 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.80, for a total transaction of $45,904.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of Garmin Ltd. (GRMN) traded down $1.10 during trading on Friday, hitting $58.36. 4,151,555 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 953,100. The company has a market cap of $11,148.75, a PE ratio of 20.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.84. Garmin Ltd. has a 52 week low of $47.03 and a 52 week high of $63.15.

Garmin (NASDAQ:GRMN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $743.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $722.00 million. Garmin had a net margin of 22.65% and a return on equity of 15.23%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.75 EPS. research analysts forecast that Garmin Ltd. will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Garmin during the 2nd quarter valued at $376,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Garmin by 30.4% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 231,794 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $11,827,000 after acquiring an additional 53,984 shares during the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Garmin by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 722,581 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $36,874,000 after buying an additional 24,777 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board grew its holdings in shares of Garmin by 46.0% in the 2nd quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 120,741 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $6,161,000 after buying an additional 38,020 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its holdings in shares of Garmin by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 256,239 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $13,076,000 after buying an additional 20,690 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 39.37% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on GRMN shares. BidaskClub cut shares of Garmin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Garmin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating on shares of Garmin in a research report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group restated an “underperform” rating and issued a $58.00 price objective (up previously from $48.00) on shares of Garmin in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, KeyCorp restated a “hold” rating on shares of Garmin in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.57.

About Garmin

Garmin Ltd. (Garmin) and subsidiaries offer global positioning system (GPS) navigation and wireless devices and applications. The Company operates through five segments. It offers a range of auto navigation products, as well as a range of products and applications designed for the mobile GPS market. It offers products to consumers around the world, including Outdoor Handhelds, Wearable Devices, Golf Devices, and Dog Tracking and Training/Pet Obedience Devices.

