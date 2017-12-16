Garmin (GRMN) Lowered to “Hold” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Garmin (NASDAQ:GRMN) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning.

Several other brokerages have also commented on GRMN. Credit Suisse Group restated an underperform rating and set a $58.00 target price (up from $48.00) on shares of Garmin in a research report on Tuesday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Garmin from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Garmin from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Garmin from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $67.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Garmin in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Garmin has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $56.57.

Shares of Garmin (GRMN) traded down $1.10 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $58.36. 4,151,555 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 953,100. The stock has a market cap of $11,148.75, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.84. Garmin has a 52 week low of $47.03 and a 52 week high of $63.15.

Garmin (NASDAQ:GRMN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $743.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $722.00 million. Garmin had a net margin of 22.65% and a return on equity of 15.23%. The business’s revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.75 EPS. equities analysts anticipate that Garmin will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, VP Andrew R. Etkind sold 2,073 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.00, for a total value of $109,869.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Sean Biddlecombe sold 755 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.80, for a total transaction of $45,904.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,065,943 shares of company stock valued at $64,477,247 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 18.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GRMN. WFG Advisors LP raised its stake in Garmin by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter. WFG Advisors LP now owns 2,175 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Garmin by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,215 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Garmin in the 2nd quarter valued at about $202,000. Bank of Hawaii acquired a new position in Garmin in the 3rd quarter valued at about $206,000. Finally, Cambridge Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Garmin in the 3rd quarter valued at about $208,000. 39.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Garmin Company Profile

Garmin Ltd. (Garmin) and subsidiaries offer global positioning system (GPS) navigation and wireless devices and applications. The Company operates through five segments. It offers a range of auto navigation products, as well as a range of products and applications designed for the mobile GPS market. It offers products to consumers around the world, including Outdoor Handhelds, Wearable Devices, Golf Devices, and Dog Tracking and Training/Pet Obedience Devices.

