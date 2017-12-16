FY2019 EPS Estimates for Kennametal Inc. Boosted by Analyst (KMT)

Kennametal Inc. (NYSE:KMT) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Group increased their FY2019 EPS estimates for Kennametal in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday. Jefferies Group analyst S. Volkmann now expects that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $3.20 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $3.00. Jefferies Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Group also issued estimates for Kennametal’s FY2020 earnings at $3.85 EPS.

Kennametal (NYSE:KMT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $542.45 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $516.80 million. Kennametal had a net margin of 5.18% and a return on equity of 15.71%. The business’s revenue was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.11 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets restated a “hold” rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of Kennametal in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Kennametal from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Kennametal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kennametal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Kennametal from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.86.

Shares of Kennametal (NYSE KMT) traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $46.78. 1,403,661 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 838,156. The company has a market cap of $3,774.41, a P/E ratio of 23.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.98. Kennametal has a one year low of $31.12 and a one year high of $48.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 2.71 and a quick ratio of 1.41.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fortaleza Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Kennametal in the third quarter valued at approximately $115,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of Kennametal by 8.3% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,556 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. acquired a new position in shares of Kennametal in the third quarter valued at approximately $202,000. World Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of Kennametal in the third quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in shares of Kennametal in the third quarter valued at approximately $207,000. 98.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Steven H. Wunning sold 4,445 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.63, for a total value of $207,270.35. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 29,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,384,584.59. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Timothy R. Mclevish sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.00, for a total transaction of $960,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 66,904 shares in the company, valued at $3,211,392. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 59,570 shares of company stock worth $2,816,345. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 14th were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 13th. Kennametal’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.26%.

About Kennametal

Kennametal Inc is a supplier of tooling, engineered components and materials consumed in production processes. The Company operates through two segments: Industrial and Infrastructure. The Industrial segment generally serves customers that operate in industrial end markets, such as transportation, general engineering, aerospace and defense.

