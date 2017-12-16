FY2019 Earnings Estimate for Investors Real Estate Trust Issued By DA Davidson (IRET)

Investors Real Estate Trust (NYSE:IRET) – Investment analysts at DA Davidson dropped their FY2019 earnings estimates for Investors Real Estate Trust in a report released on Wednesday. DA Davidson analyst J. Lykins now expects that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $0.37 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.39.

Investors Real Estate Trust (NYSE:IRET) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 11th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $53.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $53.69 million. Investors Real Estate Trust had a negative return on equity of 1.91% and a net margin of 25.90%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.12 EPS.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on IRET. ValuEngine raised Investors Real Estate Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut Investors Real Estate Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, September 14th. BidaskClub raised Investors Real Estate Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on shares of Investors Real Estate Trust in a report on Sunday, November 19th.

Shares of Investors Real Estate Trust (NYSE:IRET) traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $5.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,134,236 shares, compared to its average volume of 405,212. The company has a market cap of $692.61, a PE ratio of 13.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.81. Investors Real Estate Trust has a 12-month low of $5.60 and a 12-month high of $7.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 0.17 and a quick ratio of 0.23.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 2nd will be paid a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 29th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.91%. Investors Real Estate Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 84.85%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Investors Real Estate Trust by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,778,387 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $17,253,000 after acquiring an additional 142,589 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Investors Real Estate Trust by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,067,920 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $12,842,000 after acquiring an additional 56,517 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Investors Real Estate Trust by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,840,762 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,247,000 after acquiring an additional 21,246 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Investors Real Estate Trust by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,379,059 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,426,000 after acquiring an additional 123,850 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Investors Real Estate Trust by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,137,298 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,949,000 after acquiring an additional 11,883 shares during the last quarter. 53.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Investors Real Estate Trust Company Profile

Investors Real Estate Trust is a self-advised equity real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company’s business consists of owning and operating income-producing real estate properties. Its segments include Multifamily, Healthcare and All Other. Its investments consist of multifamily and healthcare properties located primarily in the upper Midwest states of Minnesota and North Dakota.

